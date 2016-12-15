CCA Appoints Florizelle Liser President/CEO

The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) has announced that Florizelle (Florie) Liser, its Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa would be its next President and CEO.

Liser was appointed unanimously by the CCA Board of Directors following an international search. Her appointment is effective January 23, 2017.

“We are thrilled that Florie Liser is the next President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa,” the Board Chair of CCA, Dr. Jeffrey L. Sturchio and President & CEO, Rabin Martin said.

A statement from the CCA further said: “She has unmatched experience in U.S.-Africa trade and investment policy, deep knowledge of Africa and an unparalleled network of relationships with leaders across sub- Saharan Africa including heads of state, ministers and other key stakeholders, in the U.S. Government, multilateral organisations, the business community, and civil society. These strengths and her vision make Florie the perfect person to lead CCA into the future, building on the strong foundations laid by Stephen Hayes and the team.”

Liser succeeds Stephen Hayes as the third President and CEO of CCA. Florie brings her expertise and extensive network on trade and Africa to her new role, along with a strong track record of working with the private sector to translate policy into action.

She will also be the first woman to lead the Council since its founding in 1993. “21st century Africa presents enormous opportunities for businesses looking to take advantage of growing markets across the continent,” said Ms. Liser. “In my new leadership role at CCA, I look forward to building on CCA’s great work to date, and I’m committed to working with U.S. and African businesses and other stakeholders to grow opportunities and strengthen commercial relationships across Africa.”

Liser will join CCA from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), where she had been Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa since 2003.