Buratai Laments Poor Maintenance, Urbanisation of Military Barracks

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has identified poor maintenance culture and rapid urbanisation as some of the challenges facing the Nigerian army barracks across the country.

The COAS, who stated this on Thursday during the commissioning of a transit accommodation for officers at the ‎School of Armour, Obiano Barracks in Bauchi, said that the military authorities would continue to place more priority on the welfare of its officers and men‎ throughout all its formations.

Buratai noted that the army would strive to provide enough accommodation as well as other welfare packages to create a conducive environment for the army to operate‎ and meet its constitutional obligations.

He added that military barracks, which were located far outside towns at the time of their establishments, were now in the midst of springing urban areas which he said is a new challenge to the military.

