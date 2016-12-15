Buhari’s ADC, Commander of Presidential Air Fleet Promoted

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the leadership of the Nigerian military for the intellectual transformation of the officer corps.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, said the president spoke yesterday at a ceremony for the decoration of two senior officers working closely with him at the State House.

The president said modern armies required superiority of intellect and imagination to achieve victory in warfare.

Addressing the newly-promoted officers, Air-Vice Marshal Sadiq Ismaila Kaita, the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) and Colonel Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Buhari expressed happiness with the dazzling array of university degrees they had acquired.

He, however, urged all officers to ensure the translation of academic achievements to performance in the field and other places of assignment.

“I am happy with the intellectual approach of the military. In our time, there was no time for academic pursuit. It was all about war, coups and counter-coups,” he noted.

Buhari said in times of peace and stability, military officers should use such opportunity to pursue their intellectual transformation which should go side-by-side with hardware transformation of modern armies.

The president urged officers to read History, irrespective of their academic backgrounds, describing it as an important pre-requisite for strategic learning and success in the military.

He said the good quality of the officer corps of the Nigerian military called for good performance.

Buhari congratulated both officers on their various achievements in their services and urged them to always be mindful of the welfare of those placed under their command.

Both Air Vice-Marshal Kaita and Colonel Abubakar have, prior to their current assignments, served the country in peace-keeping missions abroad and are married with families.