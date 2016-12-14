UNAIDS, StarTimes Partner to Promote HIV/AIDS Prevention

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and media partner, StarTimes, are working together to reach millions of people with World AIDS Day messages on the theme of HIV prevention.

UNAIDS has produced two short videos that promote the life-cycle approach to HIV prevention—finding HIV solutions for everyone, at every stage of life. StarTimes will broadcast the videos across their African networks in English and French starting from this week until the end of the year.

StarTimes is a major digital television operator licensed to broadcast in 30 countries across Africa.

It is the belief of the pay tv channel that no one should be left behind by the AIDS response. Promoting HIV prevention options alongside HIV testing and treatment can ensure that the world will get on the Fast-Track to end the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030.

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) leads and inspires the world to achieve its shared vision of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths.

UNAIDS unites the efforts of 11 UN organisations—UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP, UNFPA, UNODC, UN Women, ILO, UNESCO, WHO and the World Bank—and works closely with global and national partners towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.