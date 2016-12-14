Six Months after, Buhari Appoints New Auditor-General

Senate confirms five NPC commissioners

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Six months after former Auditor-General of the Federation, Sam Ukura, bowed out of service, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday asked the Senate to confirm Anthony Mkpe Ayine as his successor.

Ukura had on June 5, 2016, proceeded on terminal leave in accordance with civil service procedure.

Buhari, in a letter addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki and read on the floor of the Senate, said Ayine’s appointment was in compliance with Section 86(1) of 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He urged the senators to treat the appointment with dispatch.

The letter read: “Section 86(1) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, states that the Auditor-General for the Federation shall be appointed by the president on the recommendation of the Federal Civil Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“In line with this constitutional requirement, the Federal Civil Service Commission has recommended Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine for appointment as the Auditor-General for the Federation. The curriculum vitae of. Ayine is herewith attached.

“I have accepted this recommendation and hereby present the nomination of Ayine for confirmation by the Senate. While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Distinguished Senators, please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Also yesterday, the Senate confirmed the appointments of fine nominees as commissioners for National Population Commission (NPC).

The confirmed nominees are Benedict Ukpong (Akwa Ibom), Gloria Izonfuo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Iyanya (Benue), Haliru Bala (Kebbi) and Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo).

The confirmation was the aftermath of the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on National Identity Card and National Population Commission

by its Chairman, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi.