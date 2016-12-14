Senate Calls for SGF’s Prosecution, Resignation over Scam in North-east Crisis

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Senate Wednesday called for the immediate resignation and prosecution of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, over an allegation that he exploited his position to award contracts on the North-east rehabilitation project to the company in which he has vested interest, Rholavision.

The call for Lawal’s resignation was the fallout of the presentation of the report of the Ad hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-east presented by its Chairman, Senator Shehu Sani.

Sani had reported that the Presidential Initiative on North-east (PINE) saddled with the responsibility of rebuilding and rehabilitating the region devastated by the activities of Boko Haram insurgents, took advantage of the provision of the emergency situation in the Public Procurement Act to inflate contracts.

