Nigeria Imports over N52bn Printing Materials Annually

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

Stakeholders in the media industry have been advised to maximise the huge business potentials of publishing in Nigeria where over N52 billion worth of printing materials are imported annually.

The Senior Special Assistant to a former vice-president, Dr. Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo, gave this charge Wednesday in Abuja at the public presentation and launch of a book authored by a former Chairman of Daily Trust Newspaper, Mr. Isiaq Ajibola, titled ‘Journalism and Business: My Journalism Odyssey”.

Adinoyi-Ojo, who also taught the author in his first degree, noted that there is massive opportunities in the printing and publishing sector that are yet to be tapped by media practitioners in the country.