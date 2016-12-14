Niger Gov Threatens to Sack Heads of MDAs over Rejection of NYSC Members

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello Wednesday threatened to sack any head of ministry, department or agency (MDA) that rejects any member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to their establishment to serve.

Governor Bello also told the ministerial and departmental heads to ensure the comfort and safety of corps members under them.

The governor, who gave the warning in Minna during the closing ceremony of the 2016 Batch ‘A’ orientation course, said that the warning became necessary following the widespread complaints of rejection of corps members by some ministries, agencies and parastatals in the state.

Details later…