NHRC Asks FG to Prosecute Electoral Offenders in Rivers

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the federal government to bring to justice individuals and groups who perpetrated criminal activities including electoral violence in the just-concluded legislative re-run elections in River State.

The acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Mrs. Oti Ovrawah, made this call while reacting to the recent report of killings and other acts of repressive violence that trailed the conduct of legislative re-run elections in the state.

She urged the government to take bold steps against electoral accountability by ensuring the arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to others.

She added that the commission particularly condemned the killings that took place during the elections, saying such political violence dishonoured peaceful coexistence.

Ovrawah stated further that “The rights to life remains a crucial foundation of all human rights and should not be undermined under any circumstance,” adding that “the professionalism and performance of security agencies in safeguarding any electoral process deserves particular attention.”

She said the commission would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure effective investigation and accountability for all crimes of election-related violence.