Kogi to Regulate Hotel, Tourism Management

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Kogi State government has approved the establishment of Kogi State Hotel and Tourism Board which would provide for the registration, classification and monitoring of hotels and tourism establishments and other matters connected therewith.

Briefing newsmen Wednesday after the state executive council meeting, the Director General of Media and Strategy to the state governor, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said that the council decided to abrogate the earlier Act establishing the Board which was enacted in 1995, adding that the planned repudiation of the obsolete Act would culminate in the enactment of a new one that conforms with “the modern demands of hotels and tourism management”.

According to him, the policy was in line with the New Direction Agenda to position Kogi State as the Centre of Tourism Excellence in Nigeria.

More to follow…