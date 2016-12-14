Buhari Presents N7.2tr Budget

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday presented N7.2 trillion 2017 budget before a joint session of the National Assembly.

Buhari, who arrived the chamber of the House of Representatives at 1.59 pm accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Budget and Planning Udo Udoma, Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, and Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu said the budget would drive infrastructure, promote investment and boost local production.

Details later…