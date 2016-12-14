Buhari, ECOWAS Leaders Meet Jammeh, Insist He Must Step down

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has said President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Banjul, The Gambia, tuesday to meet with the country’s President, Yahya Jammeh, who lost the presidential election penultimate week.

According to him, Buhari, who arrived together with President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia, the current Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, and President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra-Leone, were received at the airport by Gambia’s Vice-President, Isatou Njie-Saidy.

The statement said the out-going President of Ghana, John Mahama, who had earlier arrived Banjul, would join the other West African leaders to meet President Jammeh at the CoCo Ocean Resort and Spa, Banjul.

Jammeh had earlier conceded defeat in the election, after a 22-year rule, but recanted a week later, asking for fresh polls to be conducted by a “god-fearing and independent electoral commission.”

Adesina said Buhari and the ECOWAS leaders would discuss the ensuing impasse in The Gambia with Jammeh, and insist on the sanctity of the electoral process, and respect for the wishes of the people.

They would also ask their host to respect the constitution of his own country, and maintain the inviolability of an electoral process that had been concluded, and in which he had admitted defeat, and congratulated his main challenger.

The statement said the leaders would also meet the President-elect, Adama Barrow.

The statement said Buhari was expected back in Abuja yesterday.