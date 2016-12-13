Presidency Feigns Ignorance of Amina Mohammed’s UN Appointment

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The presidency monday said it would make its position known on the appointment of the Minister of State for Environment, Ms. Amina Muhammed, as a Deputy Secretary to the United Nations Secretary General when the world body announces the appointment.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, when asked if the minister had notified President Muhammadu Buhari of her appointment as Deputy UN Secretary General, and if the appointment had been made official.

He then said: “The presidency will only react on the basis of official information.”

Although the UN has yet to make an official statement, there are reports that Mohammed has been given the international job.

Shehu had in a tweet said: “There is a lot of exuberances on the internet concerning a UN job for Mrs. Mohammed. She remains our Minister of Environment.

“If there is anything on this that is released officially, we will let Nigerians know.”

Ms. Mohammed, from Gombe State, was named as the Minister of Environment late last year.

As minister of state for environment, she is overseeing the Ogoniland clean up which was launched in May 2016.