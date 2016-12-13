Lagos Recruits 100 Volunteers for CAF Beach Nations Cup

As part of the effort to organise a befitting 2016 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Beach Soccer Championship, Lagos State Government has recruited and trained volunteers and stewards for the event.

The Beach Soccer Nations Cup is scheduled to hold at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island from today through Sunday, December 18.

The transparent recruitment process and training of the volunteers and the stewards were organised by the LOC put in place by the host government. The committee is co-headed by the Special Adviser on Sports to the Governor of Lagos State, Deji Tinubu and former Director of Sports, Lagos State Sports Council, Kweku Tandor.

Over 200 applicants submitted expression of interest for the volunteer jobs out of which 100 were selected at an exercise conducted at the media gallery and the main bowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The successful volunteers, who comprised graduates of Nigerian universities and polytechnics, secondary school leavers and others, were trained on discipline, etiquettes, interpersonal relationship, job description and first aid.

According to the spokesperson of the volunteer sub-committee set up by the host city working committee, Uthman Okunnu, the successful volunteers are majorly to perform volunteering services during the games and to support in making the hosting of the championship a success.

In a related development, to complement the work of security personnel, the security sub-committee for the game also recruited 70 stewards mostly to work at designated car parks reserved for the competition.

For the steward services, 251 applicants were screened during the screening exercise that took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.