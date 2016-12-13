King Sunny Ade’s Guitar Auctions for Record N52m

A vintage fender guitar owned by legendary Nigerian musician, King Sunny Ade, was at the weekend auctioned for a record N52.1 million in Lagos.

The guitar, which was auctioned by Dr. Jogun Onabanjo, a certified auctioneer and chief executive of Onabanjo and Onabanjo & Co, is known to have been designed by Nigerian artist, Victor Ehikamenor.

The glittering artistic piece was placed on the block at the King Sunny Ade 70th birthday concert tagged, Sunny on Sunday, which was attended by Nigeria’s richest and top celebrities, reported the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The starting bid of N9 million was followed by a very competitive bidding war by the well-heeled audience comprising influential businessmen such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Femi Otedola, before closing at N52.1 million.

While the bid was in progress, the asking price for the guitar doubled to N17 million under two minutes before exceeding the N50 million mark in 15 minutes.

As is usually the case, the eventual winner of the auction was not revealed.

The concert held at the Temple Balmoral Marquee, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Expectedly, the social media, especially twitter, was agog yesterday after the auction of the guitar.

DaddyMO said: “What recession??? King Sunny Ade’s guitar went for N52.1million from a starting price of N9m…Legendary!!!!!”

Chidi Okereke @Chydee said: “So, last night, somebody bought King Sunny Ade’s guitar for N52.1 million. In this recession?”

Ehikioya @Mistakingso said: “If a guitar by King Sunny Ade could go for N53m, how much do you think Fela’s sax will go for?”