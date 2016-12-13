Buhari Departs for Gambia Today to Persuade Jameh to Handover Power

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to travel to The Gambia today to intervene in the crisis brewing in the country after the incumbent President, Yahya Jammeh, rejected the results of the presidential election which he lost to his opponent.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported that Buhari would meet with and persuade Jammeh to hand over to Adama Barrow, the president-elect.

BBC further reported that Buhari would be joined by other West Africa leaders, in a bid to end the political crisis brewing in the West African country.

Jammeh lost the just-concluded election in the country, and conceded the elections to Barrow, a real estate mogul who has never held a political office.

“I’m calling you to wish you all the best, the Gambian people have spoken and I have no reason to contest the will of Almighty Allah,” Jammeh had said at the time.

The December 1 vote saw Barrow win 222,708 votes (43.3 per cent), while Jammeh polled 208,487 (39.6 per cent).

In a dramatic u-turn, Jammeh later rejected the election result, saying: “After a thorough investigation, I have decided to reject the outcome of the recent election.

“I lament serious and unacceptable abnormalities which have reportedly transpired during the electoral process. I recommend fresh and transparent elections which will be officiated by a god-fearing and independent electoral commission.”

John Mahama, Ghanaian President who just lost and conceded in the West African country, will also join the African leaders in persuading Jammeh to relinquish power.

The United Nations, African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had all called on Jammeh to relinquish power.