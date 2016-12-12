StarTimes Broadcasts FIFA Club World Cup Games Live

StarTimes Nigeria, popular pay TV platform has commenced exclusive broadcast of the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup officially known as the FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2016 to its viewers in Nigeria starting December 8 to December 18.

The all-champions football tournament, currently in its 13th edition, is a FIFA organised international club football tournament between champion clubs from each of the six continental confederations, as well as the national league champion from the host country. The tournament will be hosted by Japan and beamed live on StarTimes sports channels including sports focus and world football.

Yesterday, AFC battled Club América on StarTimes Sports Focus channel while Mamelodi Sundowns will face winner of the clash between Japan and Auckland City by 11.30am.

On Thursday December 15, Real Madrid will play winner of AFC v Club America by 11.30am. All the matches are available on StarTimes world football channel 254 or 245.

Startimes Nigerian viewers can enjoy sizzling sporting entertainment and actions on StarTimes World Football Channel 254 or 245, sports focus or other StarTimes sport channels” said StarTimes’ Head of Public Relations, Israel Bolaji.