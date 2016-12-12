Lasun: Constitutional Review Committee Won’t Remove Immunity Clause

By Sheriff Balogun in Abeokuta



The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yussuf Lasun, has said the ongoing constitutional review will not remove the immunity clause currently enjoyed by elected officials in the country.

Lasun who is the Chairman of the Constitutional Review Committee, disclosed this at the weekend while briefing journalists on the activities of the Constitutional review committee in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

He said if the immunity clause is removed, it would open floodgate of litigation against the individuals which he said would affect their performance.

The president, vice president, governors and their deputies currently enjoy immunity from persecution.

Lasun, therefore, explained that whatever offence an official enjoying can be brought against him after expiration of his tenure.

He explained that unlike the previous alterations that were contained in the same document, each alteration this time will be presented in different bills for presidential assent.

This, he claimed, has taken care of the presidential veto against the entire effort.

He said some of the areas they are trying to alter include separating the office of the Attorney General from Minister of Justice.

He also said the committee would make the office of the Accountant General of the Federation a front line charge to make the office more efficient.

The deputy speaker also said financial autonomy for local government is being looked into. He however added that funds will only be provided for local government areas run by elected officials.

Another area, according to him, is how to include in the new constitution how to deal with electoral situation where a governorship candidate dies as was the case in Kogi State.