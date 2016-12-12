Eguma Pleased with Rivers United’s Win over Wikki

NPFL SUPER 4

Rivers United’s Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, has expressed satisfaction with his side’s 1-0 win over Wikki Tourists in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super 4 Tournament yesterday.

An early opportunistic strike by Ivoirian marksman, Guy Kuemian was all the Port Harcourt club needed to inflict on Wikki, their only defeat in the competition.

Eguma spoke about the importance of the win as well as the psychological effect the pre-season tournament will have on his side.

“The ability of my players to defend the 1-0 lead until the end of the game showed character on their part.

“It was good for us to win and we hope it will motivate the team ahead of the commencement of the new season.

“We hope this will instill a winning mentality in the team and also help the coaches to assess the team’s strengths and weaknesses,” Eguma was quoted as saying on the official website of the club.

United lost their first game of the competition 0-2 to Enugu Rangers but bounced back to beat FC Ifeanyiubah 2-0 in their second game.

Yesterday’s win over Wikki means the ‘Pride of Rivers’ amassed six out of a possible nine points and will be crowned champions of the Super 4 if Enugu Rangers fails to beat FC Ifeanyiubah in the last game.