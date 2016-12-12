2017 Budget Will Pull Nigeria Out of Recession, Says Buhari

• Urges Nigerians not to lose faith in his government

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians not to lose faith in the ability of his administration to make a difference in their lives, saying the 2017 Budget contains measures that will pull Nigeria out the current economic recession.

The president in his 2016 Eid-el-Maulud message to Muslim faithful, urged Nigerians not to despair as he was doing his best to redress the situation, particularly with a number of policies he had embedded in the 2017 budget proposals, which he would lay before the National Assembly on Wednesday .

He said: “As we use the memorable occasion of this celebration to reflect on our current challenges, I urge you not to lose faith in the ability of this administration to make a difference in the lives of our people.

“The 2017 Budget proposals, which I will lay before the National Assembly on Wednesday , will contain measures that we are confident will get the nation out of its economic woods.”

The president, while wishing all Muslims a happy and memorable celebration of the birth of the great Prophet, said through His (Prophet) teachings, particularly on peaceful living, tolerance, sobriety, generosity, sacrifice and honesty, and wisdom, the nation had gained immensely in building a harmonious and prosperous society.

Buhari said the universal truth of the Prophet’s values remained unchanged.

He said: “Against all odds, we have used these pillars of strength in securing a just and fair society, and our efforts are beginning to yield dividends in curbing terrorism, militancy, corruption and other crimes that devalue our humanity.”

Buhari called on Nigerians not to allow the reality of the temporary challenges to undermine “our hope, reverse our collective will to succeed, or divide us”.

Rather, Buhari said, it should remind us of “why we need to stay together, fight together and succeed together”.

According to him, we all share a vision of a better Nigeria, and we will all share in the responsibility of building the country of our dreams.

He said: “As we look forward to 2017 with hope and huge expectations, let me assure you that with collective dedication and hard work, we will overcome the mountain of economic difficulties, and return our country to the path of prosperity.”

The president described the occasion of the Prophet’s birth as, “another period of celebration, and deep reflection”.

“Celebration, because we are marking the birth of Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him), and deep reflection, because it is another opportunity of pausing, taking a deep breath and reflecting on the current realities before us,” he added.