Odoh Threatens to Sue Airline for E/Guinea Open Struggle

Nigeria’s leading professional golfer, Andrew Oche Odoh has threatened to sue South African Airways for his disappointing play at the ongoing 3e Actuaries Equatorial Guinea Open in Mongomo.

Odoh has heavy odds stacked against him in his bid to successfully defend the tournament, despite shooting a six under par 66 last night which left him 10 strokes outside the lead after 54 holes.

The player, a member of South Africa based Sunshine Tour, said the non-arrival of his golf bag made him to resort to borrowing an unfamiliar set of clubs from local amateur golfers in Mongomo.

He told THISDAY last night that he would be left with no option than to ask for a compensation of $24,000 from South African Airlines being the value of the Equatorial Guinea Open winning prize money.

‘’The failure of the airline to deliver a golf bag containing my Titlist set clubs to the agreed destination, made me recourse to borrowing a wrong set of clubs, and this why I have not matched expectations in Mongomo. It is a clear of breach of contract and I will be demanding compensation that equals the exact prize to be won by the winner of Equatorial Guinea Open Golf Championship. The alternative clubs are made for amateur and not professional golfers,” Odoh threatened.

It was gathered that the golf bag was only delivered in Abuja, instead of Lagos, where Odoh joined the Nigerian contingent that flew to Malabo enroute Doula on Monday.

Odoh, who was on the verge of missing the cut after two poor rounds of 78 and 75, rebounded at the Presidential Golf Course, Mongomo, to occupy the 15th position and will be in the 31 players field that will compete the final round today.

Englishman Craig Hinton, took the lead in sterling fashion, with a course record round of seven under par 65 to take two shots lead over Zambian Zambian Muthiya Madalitso and Swede Peter Gustafsson, who are for tied for second place.

Hinton drained five birdies on the back, including a chip in on the last hole for a 31 on the home bound play, and an overall 10 under par for the tournament.

Mandhu Mohammed of Zimbabwe occupied the fourth position at 4 under par to stay in touch with the leaders, following a round of 71 mixed with four birdies and three bogies.

Six of the eight Nigerians that entered for the tournament made the cut.

They include Gift Willy (+2 over par), Odoh, Michael Ubi, Sunday Olapade, Mohammed K. Haruna and Francis Christopher. Kamilu Bako and Morgan Atako missed the cut.