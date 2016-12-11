For Travellers, End to 9th Mile Anxieties is Nigh this Yuletide

Laurence Ani

As a child the name 9th Mile was seared into my consciousness by the

tale of a traveler eaten up whole by a python as he went to relieve

himself in the surrounding thicket away from other travellers’ view.

Worried at how long he had tarried in the bush, went this grisly tale,

the bus conductor and a few passengers launched a search party to seek

him out. What they found rather was a large python rendered immobile

by its human meal. Their scream drew a crowd and soon locals produced

machetes, cut up the python from whose entrails emerged the lifeless

body of the unfortunate passenger.

I’ve never ceased pondering that man’s cruel fate, coupled with the

latter day fixation of trying to figure out the town from which the

location 9th Mile is actually deemed to be nine miles, each time my

journey took me through this popular transit point on the

Enugu-Onitsha highway which is also a corridor for north-bound traffic

via Nsukka. Those memories have more or less dimmed for some years now

having not traversed the area after its roads fell into a deplorable

state that gave motorists a torrid time traversing.

The roads in that axis are classed as federal but like many other such

roads, the brunt of the public’s outrage over their poor condition is

wrongly borne by the governors through whose states they cut a swathe

– not the federal government that owns them.

Few things typify the unwholesome state of federal presence in the

South-East as does the Enugu-Onitsha highway. This 105-odd-kilometre

road, easily the most important highway into the region, has lately

been a nightmare experience for travellers. So agonizing, in fact,

that some recall spending hours at just a spot, leaving one to cringe

at the mere thought of how grim the situation will be with the usual

surge in traffic during the Christmas season. One such nightmare spot

for travellers especially at this time of the year is the 9th Mile

Corner.

Happily, the sordid tale is on the cusp of a turnaround with the Enugu

State government’s mobilization of contractors to fix the many failed

sections of this axis. Rehabilitation is also ongoing at the the Oji

River-Ugwuoba stretch down to the Anambra State border, a lengthy

section of the old highway where motorists were routinely stuck for

hours – and even spent the night – in their bid to avoid the more

horrifying experience on the Enugu-Onitsha highway. But the attention

such pleasant tale is receiving has been largely disproportionate to

the ample time spent railing against the governor when the situation

was grim.

Such muted response is typical of the cynical times we live in. It’s a

telling reminder of how the public mindset works: they want to see

their leaders fix problems and not hear them offer excuses why a

problem can’t be fixed just yet. This mindset brings out clearly the

absurd details of the country’s state-federal roads dichotomy. When

federal roads collapse, the federal government is usually spared the

ire of the masses. Not so for any governor in whose state such road is

located.

Such sentiments are understandable; but like most angst-fueled public

outbursts the collapse of federal roads is hardly ever seen in its

right context. To the public, it doesn’t matter whether the highway is

designated a “federal road”. It’s immaterial too that the statutory

obligation to fix the many so-called federal roads across Nigeria is

among the reason the federal government gets 56 percent of national

earnings as against 44 percent for the entire 36 states and 774 local

government areas. And hardly does the public ever reckon with the fact

that their governors may have earlier deployed funds to fix federal

roads without receiving the requisite reimbursement from the federal

government.

This has been the case in Enugu State where the government has yet to

be reimbursed for the over N25bn spent fixing federal roads despite

several reminders to the federal government. Of course, the current

rehabilitation has undoubtedly swelled the federal government’s

indebtedness to Enugu State. Yet, it’s gratifying that Governor

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s resolve to give public infrastructure in the state

a constant makeover has not waned. For him, such obligations are the

reasons that states exist. It’s a similar philosophy that shapes the

diligent payment of public workers’ salaries in Enugu State in the

face of dwindling resources and embarrassingly rising inability to do

so across the federation.

Today, a substantial part of 9th Mile now wears a fresh coat of

asphalt, a sight last glimpsed many years ago. Its current agreeable

state did not seem conceivable about two months ago when the governor

visited the gridlocked intersection with a pledge for a turnaround

before Christmas. The pace of work so far suggests those traveling to

their country home to spend this Christmas holiday with kith and kin

will certainly have a smooth journey, thanks to the bold step by

Governor Ugwuanyi to take on a clearly stated federal responsibility

at this austere time.

But such gestures do not seem sustainable especially given that more

than two years after Enugu State House of Assembly legislators wrote a

letter to the federal government seeking a refund, none has been made.

The pressure on states to take on additional responsibilities of the

federal government intensifies, nonetheless. This is despite the sharp

decline in allocation to states from the federal purse.

A logical path out of this dilemma is timely refund of funds so spent

by state governments. This could be achieved if the federal government

removes the red tape that frustrates a swift verification of claims

and subsequent settlement acceptable to the parties. Even more

sensibly, the ludicrous classification of roads could be stopped

outright so a more realistic revenue allocation formula to our

three-tiered government will emerge. Only then would the frequent

criticisms which governors endure on account of barely accessible

federal roads in their states be truly deserved.

But for now, nothing other than plaudits is what anyone who has

transformed the 9th Mile Corner and flagged off 35 major

infrastructural projects simultaneously across Enugu’s 17 local

government areas should get from the public. There’s no doubt,

however, that his self-effacing nature will baulk at the likely buzz

such might create. Yet, it’s worth saying as the Catholic Bishop of

Enugu Diocese, Most Reverend Calistus Onaga, told Governor Ugwuanyi

recently, “we are not taking any of these things for granted. Keep it

up and don’t relent.”

––Ani is the Senior Special Assistant on Research and Communication to

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi