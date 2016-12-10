Nissan Futuristic Outlet wins 2016 NAJA ‘Outstanding Showroom Award’

by Bennett Oghifo

Stallion NMN futuristic showroom in Victoria Island Lagos has been adjudged the most outstanding ‘Showroom of the Year,’ outshining rival CFAO and Porsche outlets at the recently ended 2016 Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, NAJA Awards.

The wholly Nissan and Infiniti state-of-the-art facility was commissioned in May 2015 and has since gained reputation for distinctive styling and architectural masterpiece.

Specifically dedicated to Nissan brand visibility, the Stallion NMN showroom has become an attraction of auto buffs and enthusiasts.

NAJA adjudicators considered these outstanding attributes when prospecting for the nominees of the ‘Showroom of the Year,’ and couple with public ballots online, the Stallion NMN outlet was pronounced winner of the coveted plaque, the organisers affirmed.

Managing Director Stallion NMN Parvir Singh who received the commemorative plaque had at a post-award remark said “We feel honoured by this outstanding award and the dealership promises to continue to offer exceptional customer experience in keeping with Nissan tagline, ‘Innovation that Excites.’

He said Stallion and Nissan Sub-Saharan Africa had “worked side by side to achieve this goal, hoping to rebuild industrialisation in Nigeria and contribute towards the growth of the manufacturing sector.”

A 3S futuristic facility, Stallion NMN showroom meets Nissan’s global corporate identity for standard across Nissan dealership network worldwide.

Built on a 900 square metres piece of land, the 3s (service, sales & spares) showroom incorporates quick service centre with dedicated bays and parts store; conference room, canteen and upper floor display area, showcasing luxury Infiniti range with a large display floor area for locally-assembled Nissan and exotic sports utility vehicles as well as crossovers, passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Nissan seeks to continue to grow its market share baring the fact that “Nigeria is one of the most important markets in Nissan Africa Growth strategy, Singh assured.