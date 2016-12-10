Infinity Tyres Launches 2016 Edition of Value Drive Promo

In the spirit of the Festive Christmas season, Nigeria’s leading tyre, battery, and premium automobile accessories brand; Infinity Tyres Limited is offering its customers nationwide, a chance to experience Infinity’s quality automobile products and win amazing gifts with the annual Infinity “Value Drive Promo”. In a bid to consistently share this experience with its customers, the 14th edition of the Value drive promo which will commence on 1st December and end on 31st December, 2016. Infinity Tyres Limited is the sole marketer of premium tyre brands such as; Pirelli, Goodyear, Infinity, Ceat and battery brands such as; Exide and Infinity in Nigeria.

Infinity Value Drive Promo guarantees customers a chance to win superb value prizes instantly on purchase of Infinity tyre or battery at the accredited Infinity tyres outlets and Infinity Express stores. Every customer that purchases any of the aforementioned products will be offered a scratch card, through which a prize will be revealed once card has been scratched. Prizes include cash, tyre services such as; Wheel balancing and wheel alignment. Other exciting prizes include Bluetooth Speakers & Car Air fresheners. All prizes are redeemable instantly at the point of purchase.

The Management of Infinity Tyres Limited, gratefully acknowledges the patronage of customers across Nigeria, stressing that its customers are the reason why this promo has so far been successful and has become a tradition for the company. It is due to the unstinted support & loyalty of its valued customers & stakeholders, that Infinity Tyres Limited is where it is today.

The management of Infinity Tyres Limited feels indebted to its customers and therefore wishes to delight all its customers and encourages them to avail this year’s “Value Drive Promotion”.

In his remarks, Mr. Vineet Mathur of Infinity Tyres Limited expressed his delight as he described the “Value Drive Promotion” as the unique platform through which the company shows appreciation to its loyal customers. He further elaborated that the singular reason for the success and consistent growth of Infinity Tyres was customer’s trust in the brands and superior service quality of the company in Nigeria. He said that the Nigerian market, though competitive is highly inclined in favour of companies that deliver products and services of highest quality.

Mr. Sanjay Singh took the opportunity to thank customers all over Nigeria for their patronage. He said that the management of Infinity Tyres is aware that many Nigerians travel during the festive season. He wished them safe journey and a very enjoyable festive season with lots of good wishes for 2017.