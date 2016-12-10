GAC to Unveil GS4  SUV in Lagos

by Bennett Oghifo

Automobile lovers are in for an exciting time as China’s GAC Motors franchisee in Nigeria will be unveiling its premiere GS4 brand on Monday at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

A delegation from China, led by the General Manager of GAC Motors, will be making their first visit to Nigeria for this high profile event. It will be hosted by the award winning musician Dare Art Alade who would also be giving a stellar performance at the event.

Speaking about the vehicle, Diana Chen, Chairman of CIG Motors and chief host of the event said, “Applying sustainable and eco-friendly technologies in vehicle production and automotive decoration is one of our primary goals.”

She said that all cars manufactured by GAC Motor follow the highest standards and use only the best quality and environmental friendly materials. Diana Chen is the first Chinese woman to receive a chieftaincy title here in Nigeria.

The Unveiling is expected to be an event of pomp and pageantry as select stakeholders of Nigeria’s auto industry, captains of industry, celebrities, political leaders and heads of corporate organisations have confirmed attendance.

Some of the celebrities who will be gracing this occasion are Stephanie Linus, who received a car from GAC Motors for carting away the ‘Best-Overall-Movie-In-Africa’ Award at the AMVCA Awards 2016 and the award winning Movie Director, Kunle Afolayan.

The GS4 brand has scored many ­firsts in the C-ECAP assessment and became the ­first SUV vehicle model to receive the gold medal. This best-selling model has just made its debut to Lagos, Nigeria where it is currently been assembled.

It has optimal fuel efficiency with a combined fuel consumption of 6.3-liter/100 km (37.3mpg) and only 36dB in idling noise to provide undisturbed driving space for car owners.