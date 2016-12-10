Eleko Motor Race to Hold Motorsports Final Season for 2016

The Eleko motor race (EMR), is a high energy off-road motorsports event in Lagos providing safe fun in the scenic beach environment of Eleko.

The Eleko Motor Race has held six times since 2014, twice a year. The 7th edition of the race holding 17th December 2016 at Eleko Beach returns with a more exhilarating racing event covering 26 kilometres of hand-selected back-roads along the coastline, six special stages of off-road rallying plus Okada coastal championship race for indigenes of the community, VIP party, amazing people, tons of swag, and many more surprises.

Since 2014, EMR has been steadily re-energising the Nigerian Motorsport Culture. The Eleko Motor Race is internationally known to the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the governing body of motorsport that aims to safeguard the rights and promote the interests of motorists and motorsport.

EMR’s primary aim is to use the motorsport platform to enhance knowledge of automobile science and engineering and educate the general public as to the automotive potential of everyday off-road cars and SUVs.

To participate, teams (Comprising a driver and Navigator and a 4×4 or AWD vehicle) can register by Visiting www.elekomotorace.com. EMR has featured partner brands like Coscharis Motors, Studio 53 Extra, OMP Racing, SuperSports.