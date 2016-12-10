DJ Shevy: I  Have  no  Mentors

Dj Shevy is a disc jockey of exemplary distinction. With almost 10 years at his craft, he is just getting started. In this chat with Tosin Clegg, he talks about disc jocking and more

What inspires your play?

A lot of things contribute to how I play and, all of that. Although I have no mentors, but I love the way top DJs play.

Tell us about your performances so far?

Well, so far, I have performed at so many parties, events and local shows in and out of Lagos. The people love my music play and that’s what matters to me most.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

We all pray for what’s good and can take us to the next level, but as we all know, Allah knows best.

It’s No Big Deal Being an Actress/Farmer

Wini Lazarus can be described as a bundle of talents. Apart from acting, she is also a producer and a farmer. Wini owns a farm in Edo State. She is an employer and she knows what recession means to most Nigerians. This actress is of the opinion that agriculture is one of the ways out of the current problems of Nigeria, hence, she is introducing what she describes as Back to the Land Project

How will you describe yourself?

I am an actress, a producer and a farmer

What aspect of farming did you specialize in?

Poultry and piggery. My farm is in Edo State.

Why did you go into acting?

I went into acting for the passion. As a child, each time l talk, I make people laugh. Likewise farming. I set up a farm when I was very young. Then, it was fun, planting and harvesting crops. I also love Entertainment; that is why I’m into it. Whatever will put smiles on the faces of people and make families happy, also makes me happy

How long have you been in the movie industry?

Seven years now.

How will you describe the journey so far?

The first three years were very difficult. I kept going for audition without any possibility of getting a role, but I did not give up. I kept on trying, believing in God all the way, that with God, all things are possible. I however came into limelight in the movie ‘Fight for Passion’ By Magnetic. Right now, I’ve acted in over 20 movies; taking lead and sub-lead roles. I became a producer, a year ago. The first movie I produced is Black Cat Angels, and the second is Ziggi Ziggi.

What is your description of the industry?

It’s a nice place, where you meet different people; brilliant and intelligent people, some with great potentials, a place with great and bright future. Above all, it’s a place where things happen, lots of entertainment and fun. We have also made tremendous progress in both the quality of films we produce as can be seen in most of our movies and gaining acceptance. Before now, you can find people who don’t watch Nollywood movies. Right now, people take keen interest anywhere Nigerian movies are shown, Either on African magic or on the internet or where ever. In those days, people don’t acknowledge us when they see us. When you tell people you are an actress, they see us as never-do-well. Some will even tell us they don’t watch Nigerian films. Right now, the story is different.

How do you combine both careers?

I have people working for me. When I’m not on location, I’m on the farm. Combining both careers for me is very easy. Farming does not prevent anyone from being who they want to be. It is an added advantage to a career. I encourage more people to go into farming.

Tell us a bit about your background?

I come from Cross River State; from a family of seven and I’m the second child. I lost my father few months ago. I grew up without my folks. Growing up was hectic, very tough, because I was brought up by my guardian. Those who grew up without their parents will understand what I mean by being tough. Not much love. It was a life characterized by hardship and struggles. Then, I thought it was a life of hell. Looking back right now, I’m very grateful to God because those periods had made me who I am today. The challenges have made me a strong woman. Due to these I’m working very hard to ensure that children facing similar challenges will have a life of their own, all these are some of the birthday packages I’m offering as I add another year in a few days ago.

Some actresses complain of sexual harassment. Did you experience such along the line?

If you know your worth and what you are doing, nobody will force you into sex. No producer or director will force you. It is God that took me this far. I never knew I will come this far. At the initial stage, when the going was tough, I kept on going, believing the sun will smile on me no matter the picture that life presented to me then. God smiled on my potential and my work.

Let’s look at you five years from now; where will we find you?

My dream is to make it big and bright.

Can you define what you mean by big and bright?

Angelina Jolie did not only make it big, her potentials are acknowledge all over the world. I want to be known and celebrated not just for my acting skills, but for my humanitarian service to humanity and Nigerians. That is why I want this government to partner with me on my back to the farm project. We can no longer continue to suffer in the mist of plenty.

As an actress and a producer who knows the pitfalls in the industry, what do you see as the major pitfalls?

Funding and lack of equipment are some of the greatest hindrances to work. Nigerian film industry can be as viable as Hollywood commercially and materially if only government can do the needful. In Hollywood, films are sponsored by government, corporate organizations, the private sector and private individuals. The reverse is the case in Nigeria. Producers have to make do with personal funding, which most times, is limited. Even where government shows interest, it goes to very few, those at the top.

If you have the opportunity of meeting President Buhari today, what will you tell him?

Meeting him will be an added advantage, both for my farm project and the industry. I will ask my dear President to support my farm project, since it will empower people and bring succour to families across the land. I will also tell him to make Nollywood greater by supporting it. All those that have made this industry what it is today did so from their pocket, which is not good enough because even some countries that are not as rich as we are, the government support their film industry.