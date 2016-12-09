Twin bomb rocks Madagali Market

Daji Sani in Yola

A twin bomb blast rocked Madagali town, the headquarters of Madagali Local Government Area in Adamawa State , resulting to the dead of many people and 67 sustained various degree of injuries

Eyewitness account revealed that a twin bomb exploded at 12 pm on Friday at Madagali market resulting to the killing of many people while 67 were injured

The eyewitness said the people injured have been evacuated to Michika General Hospital for treatment by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Also confirming the incident , State coordinator of NEMA , Saad Bello said the victims are attending to treatment in Michika.

He said the number of dead was yet to be ascertain but saing that a tiwn bomb blasted Madagali market while people in the area were buying and selling .

Details follows