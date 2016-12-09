PDP Crisis: Makarfi Banking on S/Court Victory, Says Sheriff Faction

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The factional leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has accused the Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, of dumping the peace initiatives in the belief that he will win the court case at the Supreme Court.

Sheriff faction said that three governors of the PDP, one from the South West and two from the South-South, have asked Makarfi to discontinue with the reconciliation and that they have taken care of the cases in the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court.

“You will recall that Sen. Ben Obi and my humble self addressed a press conference to announce the commencement of the process that should have led to a complete resolution of the intra-party crisis in our party.

“However, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi’s people reneged on all agreements reached and eventually disappeared from the meetings.

“We later learnt that three (3) Governors, one (1) from the South West and two (2) from the South South told Sen. Makarfi that he should discontinue from the meetings because they have taken care of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Courts. That they have been assured of judgments.” he said.