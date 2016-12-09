Fraicheur, Nigeria’s First Children’s Designer Perfume Store, Opens in Ikeja

Fraicheur, Nigeria’s First Children’s designer Perfume Store, has opened in grand style at the Maryland Mall in Ikeja, Lagos.

The event, which had a fashion show theme, featured lovely kid models who arrived in a chauffeur-driven Range Rover limousine and strutted across the runway while showcasing the eclectic range of children’s perfumes available at the Fraicheur store.

Luxury kids perfume brands such as Burberry, Givenchy, Jacadi and Kaloo were among the labels on display while the kids were all dressed in outfits from Mari-Posa kids clothing store.

Speaking about the launch, CEO of Fraicheur and lead fragrance connoisseur for kids, Tatiana N’cho, said “Fraicheur’s mission is to promote early adoption of style, etiquette and classy grooming among babies, kids and teens. Our range of perfumes and luxury body care essentials are safe, hypo-allergenic and dermatologically tested. They also come highly recommended by pediatricians and are therefore perfect for babies as well”.

It was a fun-filled event, as parents, children, and other invited guests came to witness the extremely stylish occasion. There were lots to eat and drink, free nail and face painting for the kids, as well as great music for everyone to dance to.

The entire range of perfumes are available for sale at Fraicheur’s flagship outlet located on the 1st floor of the Maryland mall in Ikeja and also at Mari-Posa kids clothing store located at the Circle mall in Lekki.

Fraicheur is a children’s perfume store that sells world-renowned perfume brands including Bvlgari, Elle, Burberry, Jacadi, Clayeux, Kokeshi, Hello Kitty, and much more.

Located on the first floor of Maryland Mall in Lagos, Fraicheur provides a new and exciting experience for both parents and their children, as well as anyone who is looking for unique gifts for the special kids in their life.

All perfumes sold at Fraicheur are hypoallergenic, dermatologically-tested, and pediatrician-approved. So you can be sure that they are completely safe for your child’s use.

When you shop at Fraicheur, you get great value for your money, because you get to purchase luxurious perfume brands at affordable prices.

Fraicheur believes in creating memories that will last for a lifetime. Toys can break, and children can outgrow the clothes you buy for them. But they will never forget the scent of perfumes that helped shape their formative childhood years.