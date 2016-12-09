FG to Domesticate ILO Convention on Occupational Safety and Health

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has assured Nigerian workforce of his ministry’s readiness to advance preventive culture in the world of work, by domesticating the International Labour Organisation’s Convention C.187, on Promotional Framework on Occupational Safety and Health in Nigeria.

Ngige who was represented by the Director, Occupational Safety and Health, Mrs. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, stated this recently while declaring open a two-day National Awareness and Sensitisation Workshop on Occupational Safety and Health, organised by the Ministry in partnership with Global Network Monitoring and Development Initiative with the theme, “ Emergency preparedness and response for workplace system and resilience”

The minister in a statement signed yesterday by the Deputy Director (Press), Ministry of Labour, Mr. Samuel Olowookere, Said: “the Federal Ministry of Labour and

Employment, in the spirit of domesticating the International Labour Organisation’s Convention C.187 on Promotional Framework on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), in Nigeria, is committed to boosting Occupational Safety and Health in the administrative services and offices beyond the regularly covered industrial working environment.”

Ngige also cautioned that Safety and Health at work should not be compromised, while advocating a robust awareness to protect worker’s well being thereby increasing their productivity.

Speaking further, Ngige stressed that an up to date legislative framework is critical to creating an effective Occupational Safety and Health awareness, while expressing optimism that the current Legislature will pass the pending Occupational Safety and Health Bill and other Labour Bills.

“An up to date legislative framework is critical to creating an effective Occupational Safety and Health awareness as it clearly expressed the responsibilities, standards and guidelines to ensure safety and health at work. The Occupational Safety and Health Bill pending before the National Assembly, is key to effective Occupational Safety and Health communication. We believe that the current Legislature will pass this Bill and other Labour Bills that are pending before the end of its tenure as Nigerian workers will be better for it

Earlier, the Executive Director, Global Network Monitoring and Development Initiative, Engr. Mohammed Haruna advised participants to avail themselves of the opportunity of the workshop, to advocate for safe work place in their organizations and beyond, as the workshop is designed to impact aggregate productivity of participants and their respective organisations.

Mohammed implored both the public and private organizations to set up health and safety desk in their establishments to facilitate health and safety culture in their respective establishments.