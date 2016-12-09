Abdulmumin: Petition on Poor Representation, Absenteeism is Laughable

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

The former Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Jibrin Abdulmumin, has described as laughable, a petition before the House of Representatives accusing him of poor representation of his Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, and absenteeism.

The suspended lawmaker also noted that he would formally react to the resolution of the House, granting him permission to enter its precincts, when invited by the Committee on Ethics and Privileges to respond to the petition.

The House on Wednesday had passed the resolution to following a motion by the Chairman of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, who said the committee was also in receipt of a petition from the National Youth Council of Nigeria accusing the suspended lawmaker of operating foreign bank accounts.

But Abdulmumin in a statement issued yesterday accused the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara of sponsoring the NYCN.

“It is curious that the ethics committee refused to admit and rejected 18 petitions against the Speaker and some principal officers of the House bothering on monumental budget fraud, unprecedented abuse of office and massive corruption but shamelessly have reduced the entire activities of the ethics committee to witch hunt Jibrin,” it read.

Abdulmumin said the latest assault is because security and anti-graft agencies are making progress in the investigations of corruption allegations levelled against Dogara, Deputy Speaker, Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun, Chief Whip Alhassan, Ado Doguwa, and Minority Leader. Leo Ogor.

“While thousands of Nigerians in Diaspora are at the moment signing a global petition calling for the arrest and prosecution of Speaker Dogara and others, a team of competent lawyers in the United Kingdom have concluded plans to file a petition at the Interpol and FBI over N500 billion stolen through the running cost scheme designed by Speaker, Dogara as Chairman, House Services in the sixth assembly.

“The lawyers have identified various instances and laws under which people who created such scams can be prosecuted at the international level,” Abdulmumin added.