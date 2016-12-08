Women in LPG Target 40m Homes in Nigeria Before 2030

Ejiofor Alike

The Nigeria Chapter of Women in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (WINLPG) has assured the federal government that the group has set machinery in motion to make about 40 million homes in Nigeria to switch over from the use of kerosene and firewood to cooking gas before 2030.

President Muhammadu Buhari had announced that the federal government was on course to making up to 40 million homes to embrace cooking gas in the next 24 months.

Nigeria has Africa’s largest reserves of natural gas after Algeria but most households in the West African country still depend on firewood or kerosene for cooking.

In a communiqué after the inauguration of the group in Lagos, WINLPG said the body was working to get millions of Nigerian households to discontinue using firewood and kerosene in the near future.

The communiqué quoted the Coordinator of WINLPG in Nigeria, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, as saying that the group would partner the federal government in the resolve to get more Nigerians to switch over to LPG.

She argued that smoke from firewood contributes to about 95,000 deaths annually, making it the third biggest cause of death in Africa’s most populous nation after malaria and HIV/AIDS.

“We envisage that more households in Nigeria will embrace LPG in the near future to promote better health for our womenfolk and boost growth and development. Mr. President, we assure you that you will never walk alone in this bold initiative to make Nigerians to adopt LPG. We are together in this journey and we assure you that Nigeria will get to the Promised Land in the near future,’’ she said.

Obi, who is also the Executive Vice Chairman of Techno Oil Limited, estimated that about seven in every 10 households in Nigeria are using either firewood or kerosene for cooking.

“Cooking should not cause death. Change must come to the kitchen. Clean cooking energy for all is not only possible but a right for our citizens,’’ she added.

Obi disclosed that WINLPG would engage individuals, groups, private and public sector organizations to facilitate the transition of millions of people from cooking with firewood and kerosene to cooking gas.

“This is a task that must be accomplished. More so, now that President Buhari has drawn the roadmap and endorsed our initiative,’’ the communiqué added.

Among the prominent women who participated at the WINLPG inauguration include: the President of the Global Network of Women in LPG, Mrs. Allison Abbott and the WINLPG Chair, Mrs. Nikki Brown.

Others were the President, Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), Mr. Dayo Adeshina; Chairman of First Bank Plc, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika; Executive Director & Co-founder,Falcon Corporation, Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo;Brand Ambassador for Nigeria LP Gas Association, Mrs. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; President, Nigeria Academy of Engineers, Mrs. Olu Maduka, Country Director, Africare, Dr. Orode Doherty and the General Manager, NNPC Retail, Mrs. Betty Ugona.