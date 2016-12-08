Violation: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Mary Sunday’s Case Against FG to January

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

‎The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS‎) court has adjourned its ruling on the preliminary objection filed by the Nigerian government in the case involving one Miss Mary Sunday who was allegedly violated by her fiance to 24 January 2016.

The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) and the Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA) had in August 2015 approached the court and filed an action against the federal government on behalf of Sunday for violation of her rights to a remedy, dignity and freedom.

Sunday had suffered from an attack from her fiancé who poured hot substances (soup) on her face and body in 2012 that left her deformed.

However, despite the enormity of the damage done to her body, the police have refused to carry out an investigation into the attack, as it is fighting tooth and nail to protect the image of the police force .