Police on the Trail of Kidnappers of Three in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has said it is presently on the trail of the 10-man gang of kidnappers who abducted three persons at the Isheri Osun area of Lagos.

The gang had on Friday last week stormed the quiet community and abducted two men and a woman without any resistance from neighbours.

The gunmen were said to have stormed Aver Winning Avenue, Isheri Osun in the evening and abducted two landlords and a woman simply identified as Mama Michael.

The hoodlums were said to have arrived the area on foot through a bush path separating the community from FESTAC town.

The latest abduction brings to at least six persons that were allegedly kidnapped in the metropolis in seven days.

Three persons were abducted from their homes at Epe area of the state earlier last week.

THISDAY gathered that the Isheri gunmen are now asking for the sum of N6 million as ransom from the families of victims, threatening to kill the victims if their demands are not met.