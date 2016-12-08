Okowa, Uduaghan Condemn Rumour Mongering in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, on Thursday condemned the spread of rumours that negatively impact on the society.

Okowa said: “With all sorts of media for dissemination of information, most times, people will not have access to the right information and this is not

helping our nation”.

On his part, former Governor Uduaghan decried rumour mongering, saying it affects the concentration of government functionaries.

Okowa and Uduaghan therefore pleaded with the people of the state to shun rumour mongering, adding: “Let us reduce the rumour, it does not help government when you create rumour.”

The duo spoke at the commissioning of Quest Broadcasting House, a private television and radio station in Ogor, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

Okowa commended the Chairman of the media outfit, Chief Gregory

Edor, for utilizing the investment-friendly environment in the state,

noting, “The broadcast outfit will help give the right information to the people.

“We are very glad that this edifice is in Delta State; you (Chief Edor) are obviously in partnership with the people of Delta State and I want to

assure you that we will be part of this project.

“It is good to know that you have already, employed 50 persons which shows that when private investors come in, there will be job opportunities for our people.”