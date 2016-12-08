International Anti-Corruption Day: Falana Tells US Govt. to Return $450m Nigerian Loot

Alex Enumah in Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day, human rights activist, Femi Falana, has asked the United States of America (USA) to return the sum of $450m stolen from Nigeria and stashed in the US.

He also tasked the Federal Government of Nigeria to adopt aggressive measures towards the repatriation of Nigeria’s stolen funds abroad.

The human rights crusader was speaking on Thursday in Abuja at a round-table discussion organized by the US Embassy in Abuja to commemorate the 2016 International Anti-Corruption Day.

According to Falana, “$450m has been forfeited in the US and Nigeria government has filed applications to get this money back which is in New Jersey. The ruling was in favor of Nigeria but US refused to return the money, saying that the money should be banked in US so that they can manage it for us.

“We are asking for assistance in this direction because David Cameron has gone and very soon Obama will go in January and yet they promised to return our stolen funds”.