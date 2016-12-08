FUNAI Graduates 15 First Class Students, Others

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki.

A total of 124 students of Federal University of Ndufu Alike Ikwo, FUNAI, have been shortlisted for the maiden convocation on December 21.

Briefing newsmen, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba, noted that 15 of the students made first class honours in their disciplines.

He applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for what he called effective management of the nation’s economy since he came into power.

The VC stated that the university produced 24 graduates in August this year and they are currently doing their NYSC in the various states of the federation.

“This is our maiden convication ceremony. This university in the past four years has painstakingly trained these graduands, and found them worthy in character and learning.

“There are 124 of them of which 15 made first class, 75 made second class upper, and 34 made second class lower honour degree,” he noted.