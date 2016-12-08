Energy Commission Seeks New Technology to Improve Power Supply

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Energy Commission of Nigeria says it has begun a three-day capacity building on energy and environment.

During the period, participants are expected to brainstorm on the technology suitable for the actualization of a renewable energy type which would reduce waste and improve power in the country.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop at the University of Benin, Benin City, the Director General of the Commission, Prof. Eli Jidere Bala, said it has become imperative to train efficient manpower as pilots of the renewable energy project which would be launched very soon in Nigeria.

Represented by Prof. Joseph Diola, Director, Renewable Energy, Bala said the country is blessed with abundant resources to generate renewable energy which could serve as a source of income to the nation and reduce environmental hazards but lacks the technology to do so.

He said the workshop is to also unveil problems of renewable energy with a view to finding a lasting solution to them from diverse respondents.

According to him, “Energy as we know is very crucial and without it we can’t do anything. We are blessed in this country with abundant resources of energy both conventional and non conventional. What we need is the technology to explore and deploy the resources to help us in sustainable development of the Nation.

“The essence of this workshop is to gather tools from the target audience, energy and research institutions in this country, what has been done so far, look at them and proffer solutions”.