$2m Boost for Rice Production in Niger State

Laley Dipo in Minna

Efforts by the Niger State government to bring down the price of rice in the open market received a major boost on Thursday when Governor Abubakar Sani Bello commissioned a $1.8m rice milling plant in Bida.

The plant is to mill 1.5 metric tonnes of paddy rice every hour with a capacity to mill 3 metric tonnes at full production and is already providing direct jobs for about 50 people apart from the farmers engaged to cultivate the crop.

The mill was financed by the Government of Korea through its Korea International Cooperation Agency with the Niger State government contributing to the project.