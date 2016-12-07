Rivers Re-run Election Will Be Free, Fair, Says INEC Boss

Onuebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, has given an undertaking that the commission will do all in its powers to ensure that the legislative re-run elections coming up on Saturday in Rivers state would be peaceful and transparent.

He also assured that adequate mobilization has been done to ensure that both the commission’s personnel and materials are in place in good time for the election.

Speaking during a brief reception in honour of six newly appointed national commissioners at the INEC’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, Yakubu said the commission is determined to ensure that there is progressives improvement in the way elections are conducted in the country, taking a cue from the last general election in 2015.