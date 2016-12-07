Justice Ngwuta Stalls His Trial, Claims Lack of Preparedness

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The trial of suspended Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, was on Monday stalled following claims of the defendant that he was not fully prepared for his trial.

He is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on a 16-count charge bordering on corruption, money laundering and other financial crimes.

The Justice however pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on self recognition.

Trial Judge, Justice John Tsoho, of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court then fixed December 7 for commencement of trial, in his ruling on the bail application.

When the matter was called, lead counsel to the defendant, Kanu Agabi, SAN, told the court that even though they are anxious to prove the innocence of their client, they were not fully prepared to commence trial as scheduled.

Citing relevant portions of the constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), Agabi asked the court for an adjournment in the interest of justice to enable his client prepare adequately for his defence.