Dasuki’s Trial Adjourned to January

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The trial of former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) at an Abuja High Court for alleged misappropriation of $2.1bn arms fund has been postponed to January 25, 2017.

The adjournment of the trial followed the absence of one of the defendants in the trial, Mr. Salisu Shuaibu, a former Director of Finance and Account (DFA) in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), who was said to have taken ill and was hospitalized.

The information about the sickness of the defendant was conveyed to the court by the prosecution counsel, Mr. Oluwaleke Atolagbe, who informed Justice Baba Yusuf that he had been served with the medical report of the defendant confirming that he had been hospitalized.

He informed the court that the trial could not proceed in the absence of the defendant and therefore applied for a short adjournment pending the recovery of the defendant.

Counsel to Shuaib, Mr. Adetayo Adeyemo, apologized to the court that his client could not come to court because of his illness.