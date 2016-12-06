UUTH to Provide Free Surgical Services for 1000 Persons in 100 Days

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) is targeting about 1000 less privileged people for free surgical operation within 100 days of commencement of the scheme in the state.

It is part of the Federal Government’s Rapid Result Initiative.

Already, at the beginning of the exercise on Tuesday, the hospital offered a specialized free surgical service to no fewer than 100 indigenes of Ikot Akpamba community in Nsit Ibium Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom State and its environs

The medical outreach held at the UUTH Comprehensive Health Centre at Ikot Akpamba, Nsit Ibium LGA, attracted a large turnout of elderly men, women, youths and children.

Explaining the significance of the scheme, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the UUTH, Professor Etete Peter, said the initiative was borne out of the need to respond to the critical needs of the people and to deliver on the mandate of promoting health with focus on access, affordability and demand.

The CMD, who was represented by Dr. Issac Udo, said the Federal Government’s Rapid Result Initiative (RRI) vision is to produce quick and visible impacts in the health sector.