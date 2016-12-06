Police Recruitment: Service Commission Releases Names of 10,000 Successful Applicants

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday released the names of the 10,000 successful candidates who sat for the examination into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

President Muhamadu Buhari had early this year directed that the PSC commence the recruitment of 10,000 young Nigerians into the Force because of the shortage of capacity within the system.

In a statement signed by the Commission’s Head of Public Relations Office, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, in Abuja, he said the recruitment was based on merit and federal character.

The statement reads: “This has conclusively completed the recruitment of the general duty applicants made up of 500 Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), 500 Cadet Inspectors and, 7,500 Constables.”

The statement added that it had concluded the recruitment of 80 per cent of 1,500 specialists expected to be recruited into the Force and has also shortlisted applicants who applied for some disciplines that require further professional/expert interview.

These disciplines the statement listed as engineering, laboratory scientists and technicians and community health officers.

It added that the date for the interview will soon be communicated to the shortlisted candidates.

On the criteria used for the exercise, it said: “The recruitment exercise was based on merit, federal character and geographical spread, adding, that all the successful candidates went through the processes put in place for the exercise.”