Police Arrest Suspect for Butchering Friend in Fit of Rage

For first killing and then butchering his friend-cum-colleague due to an altercation, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Haruna Abubakar, a security guard, in a farm at the Ibeju Kelli area of the state.

The suspect was said to have hid the dead body in a bush after the fit of rage had evaporated.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police, said upon discreet investigation and intelligence gathering, they were able to arrest.

She said Abubakar murdered his friend and co-worker before shredding him to pieces and dumped him in the bush.

She said: “The suspect and victim are co-workers in a farm in Ibeju Lekki, where the suspect is a guard and the victim a herdsman.

“The suspect, aged 28, had an altercation with the victim, aged 27, and it resulted to a physical fight and in the process, the suspect hauled down the deceased with a dagger, cut him into pieces, packed him in a sack and dumped him in the bush.

“The brother to the deceased, one Adamu, reported the case of a missing person to the police after his brother did not return home after the day’s work.

“The clue gathered by the police led to the arrest of the suspect who later confessed to the crime and led operatives to the scene where the dismembered body was recovered.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation and prosecution.”