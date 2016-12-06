Niger Delta Not Part of Proposed Biafra, Says Ex-Akwa Ibom Deputy Gov.

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chris Ekpenyong, has called on members of the IPOB and MASSOB agitating for the creation of Biafra Republic to be cautious about their scheming.

Ekpenyong, who fielded questions from newsmen in Uyo, argued that their self-determination would not be realised with the inclusion of the states in the Niger Delta in their proposed Biafra republic.

Also, the former Deputy Governor urged the Niger Delta militants to stop further destruction of oil facilities in the region to avoid worsening the challenges of poverty already affecting the people of the region.

According to him, the continuing agitation for self-rule by IPOB and MASSOB with their present map of Biafra which includes communities in Akwa Ibom and other South-South states will not succeed because they are not interested in being part of Biafra republic.