Millions Donated at ACE Charity Annual Fundraising

ACE Charity hosted its 2016 fundraising dinner at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on November 26 to raise money to enable it carry on with its laudable work of providing access to literacy, while supporting the development and increment of the quality of education for under privileged children all over Africa starting with Nigeria.

Big hearted, talented artists volunteered their skills and time to entertain hundreds of people who bought tickets to support the work of the charity.

ACE Charity Founder, Kiki James, in welcoming guests to the event thanked all those who contributed in making the night a success, pointing out that education is key for nation building.

To explore the issue further, there was a 30 minute discussion by a distinguished panel lead by guest speaker respected educationist, Mrs Bolaji Osimi.

The discussion highlighted the critical role of education in social and economic development, and the fact that Nigerian wasn’t doing enough right now to address the educational problems facing the country.

She revealed shocking statistics of high illiteracy rates in some Nigerian states with Zamfara State recording up to 97 per cent.

Happily of ACE Charity’s recently completed 12 fully functional libraries one is to be commissioned in Zamfara, before the end of the year.

The panel concluded by asking all stakeholders to come together to tackle the educational issues facing the country as it is now clear, the job cannot be left to government alone pointing out why the interventions by Ace Charity are so important.

There was a very emotional moment during the event when a beneficiary of one of ACE’s outreach programs in Guzape came out trailed by her children to testify to the life changing medical care provided to her family by the charity. She was tearful as she prayed for the charity and all those who support it.

Master of Ceremony, Chucks the General was in top form cracking jokes that left everyone in stiches. Striking pictures from ACE’s outreach programs were auctioned as were the breathtakingly beautiful clothes donated by Northernbelle. The hall and refreshments which was donated by Transcorp Hilton resounded all evening to the engaging performances by the Majmua Theatre group.

The night was rounded up by the cutting of a beautiful anniversary cake donated by Chipsys Oven.