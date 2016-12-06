Lagos Prosecutes 16 Firms, Shuts 300 for Selling Unsafe Water

Unveils investors’ plan to inject $135m into waste management

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Contingent on the prevalence of water-borne diseases in the state, the Lagos State Government has dragged 16 water-producing companies to court for flagrant violation of water consumption regulatory provisions despite repeated notices.

The state government has also shut 300 water facilities out of 600 it inspected recently in Badagry, Ojo, Alimosho, Oshodi, Isolo, Amuwo, Festac and Ajerome-Ifelodun for failing to comply with regulations relating to water permit and quality.

The Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare disclosed this in a paper he presented at the ministry’s monthly meeting, noting that the state government would continue to sanction water-producing firms that violate regulatory provisions relating to water consumption in the state.