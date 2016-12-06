Kano to Spend N43bn on Capital Projects in 2017

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Government is to expend the sum of N43 billion in executing capital projects spread the 44 Local Government Areas of the State.

Giving a breakdown of the 2017 budget appropriation in her office on Tuesday , the state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Barrister Zubaida Damakka Abubakar, disclosed that the state government is focusing on the completion of ongoing capital projects.

According to her, the proposed 2017 appropriation is aimed at financing the completion of inherited projects, coupled with the new ones initiated by the Ganduje-led administration.